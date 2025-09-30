AG.L (LON:AG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 750 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 755.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

