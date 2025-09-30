iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Reduced by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $666.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $671.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.46 and a 200-day moving average of $604.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
