The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $211.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

