Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

