Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

