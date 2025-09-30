Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

