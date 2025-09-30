Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

