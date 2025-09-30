Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

