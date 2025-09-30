City Holding Co. Sells 196 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

MDLZ stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

