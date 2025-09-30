Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

