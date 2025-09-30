Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 256.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

