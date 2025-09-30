Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.