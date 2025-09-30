Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $230,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after acquiring an additional 601,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,585,000 after acquiring an additional 381,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

