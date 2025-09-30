Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

