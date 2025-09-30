Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

