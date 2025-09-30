Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.