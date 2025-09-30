Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 101,136.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

