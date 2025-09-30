Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 909.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

