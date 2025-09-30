White Pine Investment CO Buys 113,010 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,616,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,391,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

