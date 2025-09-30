First Trust Water ETF $FIW Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

