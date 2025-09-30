White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.