PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Lessened by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1,461.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

