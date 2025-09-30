XML Financial LLC Buys 719 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

