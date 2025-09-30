12,500 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $22,563,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,990,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 945,373 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.59%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

