WealthNavi Inc. Has $463.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 12.83% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $463,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 911,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 773,682 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 526,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

