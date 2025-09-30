ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZK Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the period. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 2,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.08.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.
