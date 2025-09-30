Caledonia Investments PLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.5% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $620.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

