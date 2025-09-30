First United Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

