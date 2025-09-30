Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. Astera Labs accounts for 8.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 939,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $29,935,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,648,670.33. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,027 shares of company stock worth $239,177,011 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

