Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 9,255 VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF $SMHX

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SMHX opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million and a PE ratio of 41.26.

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies that design and develop semiconductor chips but outsources their manufacturing. Selection and weighting are based on free-float market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.