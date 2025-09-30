Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBIL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,458,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,505,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBIL stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.