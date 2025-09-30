Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz makes up about 3.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 24.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

