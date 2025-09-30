Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $74,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 80,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 97,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.