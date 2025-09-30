Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $109.08 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $109,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $197.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.