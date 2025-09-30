Head to Head Contrast: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) vs. Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Imation (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imation has a beta of 6.42, indicating that its stock price is 542% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Imation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 5.23% 3.45% 0.26% Imation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Imation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Imation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Imation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Imation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $111.82 million 1.24 $12.13 million $1.24 25.94 Imation $100,000.00 9.00 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Imation.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Imation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Imation

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

