Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.140-2.140 EPS.

Carnival Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of CUK opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.76. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

