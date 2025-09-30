Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.140-2.140 EPS.
Carnival Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of CUK opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.76. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.80.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
