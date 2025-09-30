Comparing DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 1 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.98%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $14.64 million 6.21 $11.97 million ($0.52) -4.85 DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.41 $70.52 million ($0.04) -294.63

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DigitalBridge Group pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -14.28% 15.55% 1.33% DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

