Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Releases Earnings Results

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Kendrick Resources Stock Up 2.5%

LON KEN opened at GBX 0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £967,718.40, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of -1.19. Kendrick Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.63.

Kendrick Resources Company Profile

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

