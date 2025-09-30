Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Releases Earnings Results

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Kendrick Resources Stock Up 2.5%
LON KEN opened at GBX 0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £967,718.40, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of -1.19. Kendrick Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.63.
Kendrick Resources Company Profile
