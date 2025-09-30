Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Issues Earnings Results

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.
Ascent Resources Stock Performance
AST opened at GBX 0.60 on Tuesday. Ascent Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01.
Ascent Resources Company Profile
