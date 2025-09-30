Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Issues Earnings Results

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

AST opened at GBX 0.60 on Tuesday. Ascent Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

