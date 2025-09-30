JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 82.19%.
Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 128.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.45. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 89.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 128.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,828.57 and a beta of 0.62.
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
