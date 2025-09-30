ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. ReposiTrak has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $25.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at ReposiTrak
In other ReposiTrak news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $69,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,350. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,713. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak
ReposiTrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ReposiTrak
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.