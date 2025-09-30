ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. ReposiTrak has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ReposiTrak

In other ReposiTrak news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $69,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,350. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,713. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 69.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth $802,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.