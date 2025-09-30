Magic Internet Money Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.48 million and $90.61 thousand worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

