KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALA

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.05 on Monday. KALA BIO has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,582 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.