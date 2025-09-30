Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DNT. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Candente Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. Candente Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.20.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

