Montis Financial LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

