iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,388,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

EFAV stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

