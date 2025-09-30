Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.24. The company has a market cap of $733.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.