Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

