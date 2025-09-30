Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

