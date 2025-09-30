Elser Financial Planning Inc Buys 1,228 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The company has a market capitalization of $733.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

